Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.84.

Shares of AFRM opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 8.4% in the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,596,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 372.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 111,775 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 25,490.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 591,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 589,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

