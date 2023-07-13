Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of -0.91.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,126,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,446,835.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,126,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,446,835.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,592 shares of company stock valued at $11,555,812. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.