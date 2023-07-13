Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $66.00 at Barclays

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of ALK opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

