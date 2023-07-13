Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Sunday, July 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -116.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.70. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$8.70 and a 1 year high of C$18.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -644.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.