Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $13.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Allakos Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. Allakos has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $412.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allakos

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). On average, equities analysts expect that Allakos will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Allakos by 800.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

