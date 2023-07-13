Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $13.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.
Allakos Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Allakos stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. Allakos has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $412.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allakos
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Allakos by 800.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allakos Company Profile
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allakos
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.