Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,221,000 after acquiring an additional 353,538 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,144,000 after acquiring an additional 90,455 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $201.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.32. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $190,114.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,870.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $287,214.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $350,456.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,442 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

