American National Bank Buys 54,803 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.9% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

