American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $15,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day moving average of $147.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.