Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FOLD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,716,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,716,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $71,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 968,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,427,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,664 shares of company stock valued at $949,988 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

