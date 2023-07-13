Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

