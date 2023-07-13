Analysts Offer Predictions for Heron Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.57% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. The business had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

HRTX stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 63.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 473,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 325,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

