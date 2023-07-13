Analysts Set Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT at $145.33

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $2,145,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,823,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,823,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $175.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.32. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $186.68.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.