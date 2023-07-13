Analysts Set Expectations for Immunome, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunome in a report issued on Monday, July 10th. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Immunome’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Immunome Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. Immunome has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Immunome by 1,049.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

