Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APO. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

NYSE:APO opened at $77.99 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.38.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,740,382 shares in the company, valued at $447,347,969.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares in the company, valued at $447,347,969.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120,843 shares of company stock worth $137,888,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

