Arlington Partners LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,380,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,667,862,000 after purchasing an additional 759,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $451.87 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.16.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

