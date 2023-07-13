Arlington Partners LLC Invests $36,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $224.99 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.61.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

