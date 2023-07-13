Arlington Partners LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 635 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $123.71 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $124.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.34.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

