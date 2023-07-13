Arlington Partners LLC Sells 90 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $374.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.19. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $383.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.