ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $724.86 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $747.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $703.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $659.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

