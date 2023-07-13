AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AZEK. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.

Insider Activity at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.45 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock worth $298,499,225. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AZEK by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,109,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 66,532 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $11,372,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 13.9% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,168,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period.

AZEK Company Profile



The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

