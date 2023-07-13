Barclays Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $136.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $112.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $137.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.22. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $39,746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,167,469.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $39,746,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,167,469.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,882,729 shares of company stock worth $224,588,462. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. True Capital Management increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

