Barclays Increases Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $166.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

BLDR opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $140.72.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

