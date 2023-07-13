Barclays Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,130.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BKNG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,766.60.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,788.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,650.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,523.62. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,821.46. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Booking by 9.1% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $3,446,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $961,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

