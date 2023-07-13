Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,475 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 10.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 182,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 5.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $97,264.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 625,327 shares of company stock valued at $110,360,595. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.76.

Shares of SNOW opened at $172.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.04. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

