Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $217,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $346.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $271.61 and a one year high of $354.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares in the company, valued at $42,945,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,945,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,122,203 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

