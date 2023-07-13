Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,629,000 after buying an additional 447,099 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,408,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

NYSE BABA opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $248.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.43.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

