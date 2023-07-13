Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $350.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

