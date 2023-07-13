BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BILL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

BILL Stock Performance

BILL stock opened at $121.40 on Thursday. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BILL will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile



BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.



