BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Position Decreased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 674,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $85.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.40. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

