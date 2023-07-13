Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives $19.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $21.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.16%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,795.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

