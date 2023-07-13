BMO Capital Markets Downgrades ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) to Market Perform

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AETUF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

ARC Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

