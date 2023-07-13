BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $116.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average is $128.32. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $107.62 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

