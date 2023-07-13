BMO Capital Markets Lowers Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) to Market Perform

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.87.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 39.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $154.31 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

