Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.73.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

