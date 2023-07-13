Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $166.51 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.55. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions



Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

