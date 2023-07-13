Brokerages Set Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Price Target at $900.00

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $900.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLPBY shares. DNB Markets raised Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Coloplast A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coloplast A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $12.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

Coloplast A/S Cuts Dividend

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

(Get Free Report

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.