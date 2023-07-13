Brokerages Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Target Price at $53.40

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.40.
Several analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,866 shares of company stock valued at $340,713. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.28. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $39.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 365.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
