Brokerages Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Target Price at $53.40

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,866 shares of company stock valued at $340,713. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.28. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $39.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 365.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

