Brokerages Set Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target at $22.33

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $19.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

About Industria de Diseño Textil

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.2358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.16. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.15%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

