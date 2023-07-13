Brokerages Set Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target at $22.33

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $19.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $19.49.
Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Industria de Diseño Textil
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.