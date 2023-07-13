Brokerages Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT at $173.33

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $188.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.13 and its 200-day moving average is $152.74. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $100.06 and a 1-year high of $192.67.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 304,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,450,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,744,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

