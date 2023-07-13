Brokerages Set UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) PT at $38.25

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

UGI Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of UGI by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of UGI by 131.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 81,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 46,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of UGI by 23.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 983,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 185,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 140.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. UGI has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -51.19%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

