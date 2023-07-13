Brokers Issue Forecasts for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $488.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.30. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.22.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.11% and a negative net margin of 169.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,990,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,219,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,153,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 872,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.