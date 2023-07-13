Brokers Offer Predictions for Enbridge Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

ENB stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $723,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,242,000 after buying an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after buying an additional 5,396,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

