Busey Wealth Management Acquires 13,324 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chevron by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $159.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.17. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $302.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

