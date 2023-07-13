CannabisCoin (CANN) One Day Volume Hits $5.77

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $448,793.67 and approximately $5.77 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,577.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.99 or 0.00330274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.29 or 0.00933007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.38 or 0.00531038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00062509 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00129916 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.