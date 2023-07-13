Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($1.45) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Gracell Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRCL. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Up 6.7 %

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.