Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on I-Mab’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of I-Mab in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for I-Mab’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in I-Mab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 32,696 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 29,993 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 160,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

