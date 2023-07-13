Capital One Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TXO Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

TXO Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

TXO Partners stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TXO Partners has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.51 million.

TXO Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXO. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About TXO Partners

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

