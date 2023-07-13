Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Boosted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $112.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.41.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

