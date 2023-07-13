Caprock Group LLC Acquires 1,622 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,713,000 after acquiring an additional 218,684 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,544 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $579,605,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $115.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average is $106.52. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Barclays began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.