Caprock Group LLC Acquires 234 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $191.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.05 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

